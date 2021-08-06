Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lucia A. Borjas

Saint Sebastian

Lucia A. Borjas
Lucia A. Borjas
  • Save
Saint Sebastian editorial illustration masculinity saints venezuela maracaibo saint sebastian design animation doodle illustration
Download color palette

Long time ago I was thinking of drawing this Saint Sebastian, he was a martyr. He is the patron of my city, Maracaibo in Venezuela.

Hace mucho tiempo estaba pensando en dibujar a San Sebastián, fue un mártir cristiano. Es el patrón de mi ciudad, Maracaibo en Venezuela.

#doodle #illustration #animation #saints #saint #martyr #masculinity #maracaibo #venezuela

Lucia A. Borjas
Lucia A. Borjas

More by Lucia A. Borjas

View profile
    • Like