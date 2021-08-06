Long time ago I was thinking of drawing this Saint Sebastian, he was a martyr. He is the patron of my city, Maracaibo in Venezuela.

Hace mucho tiempo estaba pensando en dibujar a San Sebastián, fue un mártir cristiano. Es el patrón de mi ciudad, Maracaibo en Venezuela.

#doodle #illustration #animation #saints #saint #martyr #masculinity #maracaibo #venezuela