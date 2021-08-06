🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This app is a complete replacement for an entire gastronomic library. Access hundreds of unique recipes, adding your own culinary creations. This application will be a good helper for those who love to cook, and for those who have enough time only for something quick and simple. Convenient and understandable interface for each user, minimal use of front panels, gradients and drop shadows makes the interface light and airy, used in this case of paramount importance. Subscribe to find out more!
See the whole project on behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/123947047/Recipe-App
