Crypto Savings

I'm a huge fan of planning for the future. And one of the best ways to ensure we have a future filled with calm & clarity. Is through financial planning.

Recently I started exploring the incredible power of saving. More specifically saving using Crypto. Most wallets already offer the ability to save within the wallet. But saving towards a specific goal is always great.

I put together this design. After chatting to a few mates. Using some basic goal setting principals. You can track & set specific goals. Set monthly limits to transfer into your wallet. Track behaviours & improve.

Despite the promising returns & opportunity Crypto has to offer. There's still so much controversy around, Crypto as as a long term investment vehicle. And I think, the biggest challenge would be that. And needing to close out your position when you need the funds. Or worse yet the market closing automatically at a said date. When the market may be at an all time low.

To solve this - I thought about using a stop loss & gain. That way you can manage your risk level. In respect to your desired risk appetite. Allowing the app to buy and sell your position at those risk levels. But that comes at a cost. Fees. And the loss of compound interest. Hmmmmm.

Curious to get feedback around this. While I continue to explore ideas before deciding to build this app.

