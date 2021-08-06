Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Book Cover Art Design

Book Cover Art Design logo vector illustration ui design graphicdesign brand identity brand design branding graphic art
This a a book cover art design for one of my clients and I combined geometric shapes in different shades of red coupled with a cityscape background to pass the message to the audience.

