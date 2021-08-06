Václav Rohlena

GeekCoders presentation website 😎

Václav Rohlena
Václav Rohlena
  • Save
GeekCoders presentation website 😎 webflow presentation onepage webdesign uiux ux design branding design ui
Download color palette

This project was my first ever website using Webflow. I enjoyed the independency that Webflow gives You as a UI/UX designer in a startup. Anyway... This website is a part of our new branding including our new logo nad whole brand identity.
You can check it out here 👉 geekcoders.cz

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Václav Rohlena
Václav Rohlena

More by Václav Rohlena

View profile
    • Like