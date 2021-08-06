My Control App implementation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello dribbblers! Thank you for your watching. Today I want to show you my second work. It was a task in Beetroot Academy. I had to make an application with which the user could control me. As you can see, I gave the user complete control over myself and the general mood at that moment was quite pessimistic. But I coped with the task and I hope my idea and implementation came to you too. I will be grateful for your comments and likes.