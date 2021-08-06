Endi Pons

Geyser 💦 #8 - 경기 : Jeux Vidéo

Endi Pons
Endi Pons
  • Save
Geyser 💦 #8 - 경기 : Jeux Vidéo fanzine magazine packaging typography print cover korean branding poster
Download color palette

This is a Fanzine cover for the issue #8 of Geyser, the free & french webmag I co-design.

This one is only about video games recommandations and take inputs from more than 10 members with various tastes.

Take a look inside : https://marcusandtrane.com/geyser/8/Jeux_video/Jeux_video_Desktop

Also, you can check out the other issues of the Geyser webmag : http://geyser.marcusandtrane.com

Piss !

B741c1e607df24f998439d502798bcd5
Rebound of
Geyser 💦 #8 Fanzines Covers
By Endi Pons
View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Endi Pons
Endi Pons

More by Endi Pons

View profile
    • Like