Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aisana Sakladova

The weather app

Aisana Sakladova
Aisana Sakladova
  • Save
The weather app widget dark ios visual design ui app mobile design mobile mobile app design weather app
Download color palette

Hi guys,
I am happy to share the weather app design.
Thanks for watching! 🤩
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press 💙
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your mail to redoledo@mail.com

Check out my Behance

Have a great day and a great life!

Aisana Sakladova
Aisana Sakladova

More by Aisana Sakladova

View profile
    • Like