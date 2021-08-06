Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Task Management Dashboard Design

Task Management Dashboard Design
Many companies uses slack and similar applications to track the projects and connect the employees working for them in different Projects and Teams. I designed this Dashboard screen that connects the employees working for the imaginary comapny named 'Prolific Tech'. Its shows the events and schedules for each of the employees also providing the features like Chats, Projects associated, Portfolio of the employee, Individuals financial status.

