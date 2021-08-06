Figmaster - Design Systems Workbook for Figma

www.figmaster.co

Do you or your team want to learn how to build a design system for Figma from scratch?

I receive many requests from team managers and individuals like these:

Hi Matt, are you available for any freelance work? We need help with doing a color theory audit for our Figma design system and software. There are definite problems as different designers did it, and several parts don’t work together. We are trying to find someone great with Figma, Design Systems, and Color Theory.

Hey Matt, Would you find a few hours to share your expertise in Figma with our designers? We have been using Figma in cooperation with our customers, and we have some difficult questions to answer. We also want to improve our workflow. Please let me know.

Design Systems are becoming so popular because they make products more consistent, accessible, improve their usability, and reduce design decision-making.

Nowadays, companies and individuals need to learn how to design advanced components, style guides, and documentation in Figma. Improving the workflow and onboarding the new designers to the team is also a challenge.

In Figmaster, you will learn how to create a design system from scratch in Figma. The Figmaster is purely and simply about practice, so you can start using acquired knowledge right away.

In this course, you will learn how to set up all the needed design tokens, such as defining proper grids, layouts, spacing, managing icons, choosing and creating color and typographic scales. You will also learn how to make the components like buttons, inputs, modals, text areas, checkboxes, notifications, radio buttons… You will learn how to name components correctly using naming conventions and translate your components into variants. You will also learn how to improve your workflow by using handy keyboard shortcuts, plugins, and tricks. At the end of this course, you will create your own complete Design System and apply it anywhere with confidence.

In the team version, you will learn how to work on a design system in a team and how to onboard new designers with the Figmaster. I will also share resources so you can learn more about design systems theory and get inspiration from the existing systems.

We will use the full potential of Figma, making our Design System with variants and auto layout.

So if you want to learn how to create a Design System from scratch in Figma, this is for you.