Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aayush vyas

Twitchy Rabbit

Aayush vyas
Aayush vyas
  • Save
Twitchy Rabbit illustration icon rabbit mascot logo identity design brand identitiy cute logo animal logo rabbit logo thirty logos twitchy rabbit brand logo design brand design design branding logo
Download color palette

Part of a Thirty Day design Challenge
check out the full project on : https://www.behance.net/gallery/120194507/Thirty-Logos-Design-Quests

Aayush vyas
Aayush vyas

More by Aayush vyas

View profile
    • Like