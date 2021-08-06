Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergio Cruz

OCA Patterns

Sergio Cruz
Sergio Cruz
  • Save
OCA Patterns cooperative color mix color combinations pink repeating pattern juggling joy artists smile illustrator graphic design repeat identity circus clown flatdesign colorful pattern logo branding
Download color palette

I 💚 patterns. There is something fascinating about making elements repeat to infinity. Here are some of the ones I created for the identity project for OCA (Outdoor & Circus Arts) Cooperative.

Take a look at the case study here 👉 https://www.behance.net/gallery/124690275/OCA-%28Outdoor-Circus-Arts%29-Branding?

Sergio Cruz
Sergio Cruz

More by Sergio Cruz

View profile
    • Like