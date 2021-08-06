Rocket Service Platform

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
This is my first shot in dribbble, Hope you like it.
It is my Rocket Services platform in which people can perform services based on their occupation. There are two ways to communicate with service performers, calling or messaging them.
Special thanks to Bahareh Tavakoli < https://dribbble.com/Springtavakoli >