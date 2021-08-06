ScrumLaunch

Fashion Clothing Store Concept – Hero Section

ScrumLaunch
ScrumLaunch
Hire Me
  • Save
Fashion Clothing Store Concept – Hero Section design figma ui landing landingpage homepage herosection style concept store clothes website fashion
Download color palette

Hi Folks! 👋

Today we want to share the way we see the Fashion Landing Page Website Design. We’ve used gradient colors to it 🦄

What do you think? Please let us know in the comment section!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and follow us🍀

Made for ScrumLaunch by Anastasia Shaduro

ScrumLaunch
ScrumLaunch
We build great digital products for startups and brands.
Hire Me

More by ScrumLaunch

View profile
    • Like