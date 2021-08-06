Aayush vyas

Sweet Candy Shop

Sweet Candy Shop creative logos thirty logos candy logo identity design heart logo logomark brand identity candy shop logo sweet brand logo design brand design design branding logo
Part of a Thirty Day design Challenge
check out the full project on : https://www.behance.net/gallery/120194507/Thirty-Logos-Design-Quests

