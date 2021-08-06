Charles Patterson

Pabs & Charles Talk Design

Every week a look forward to hanging out with my mate Pablo and chatting with all of you incredible people. This has been in the works for well over a year but we finally figured out how to get it off the ground. Super simple branding but I'm really happy with the overall feel of this.

Go follow us on Twitter 👉 www.twitter.com/TlkDsgn

