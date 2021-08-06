Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Raúl Gil
Reedsy

Audiobooks (DIY)

Raúl Gil
Reedsy
Raúl Gil for Reedsy
Header illustrations for one of Reedsy's articles on Audiobooks. Specifically about creating one from a DIY perspective.

Its original palette was warmer, using some sands, browns, greens... but a bit far from Reedsy's corporate palette. So we ended using more blue and slate (images 1-2).

You can read some of the Audiobook-related articles here. Very actionable!

Swipe for details on colour changes + pencils :-)

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
