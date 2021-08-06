Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Delicious Food App UI

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Delicious Food App UI cards black yellow pizza burger mexican deliceous food app icon web development company ux ui website web development design web free freebie figma
Delicious Food App UI cards black yellow pizza burger mexican deliceous food app icon web development company ux ui website web development design web free freebie figma
Download color palette
  1. ca23298ab0b145bbff4ef0db58931f5b.jpg
  2. Delicious-Food-App-UI.jpg

Delicious Food App UI

The initial concept to our new app Delicious Food App UI. Soft colors we love the most.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/delicious-food-app-ui

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like