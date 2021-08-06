Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julia Ratcliffe

UX/UI design for website agency

Julia Ratcliffe
Julia Ratcliffe
  • Save
UX/UI design for website agency illustration ux website design graphic design branding ui
Download color palette

Stuart Lewis, founder of Flux, approached us needing a new identity and website for the brand. Flux Full Circle specializes in online performance marketing and building digital platforms that deliver results for the world’s leading luxury travel brands

Problem Statement:

The travel industry is changing, people are becoming more hands-on in the way they engage with brands. As travelers move online to engage and transact with brands directly, there is increasing fragmentation and complexity across the platforms upon which travelers now choose to transact.

The Mission:

The mission was to create a seamless brand experience for Flux's clients. Enabling them to navigate through the website with ease, understand all the information and book a discovery call.

This project was in collaboration with Jordan Talbot
Clients Website: https://fluxfullcircle.com/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Julia Ratcliffe
Julia Ratcliffe
Like