UX/UI design for website agency

Stuart Lewis, founder of Flux, approached us needing a new identity and website for the brand. Flux Full Circle specializes in online performance marketing and building digital platforms that deliver results for the world’s leading luxury travel brands

Problem Statement:

The travel industry is changing, people are becoming more hands-on in the way they engage with brands. As travelers move online to engage and transact with brands directly, there is increasing fragmentation and complexity across the platforms upon which travelers now choose to transact.

The Mission:

The mission was to create a seamless brand experience for Flux's clients. Enabling them to navigate through the website with ease, understand all the information and book a discovery call.

This project was in collaboration with Jordan Talbot

Clients Website: https://fluxfullcircle.com/