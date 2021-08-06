Marina Tkachenko
Mabbly

Independent Sector - Home Page Concept

Marina Tkachenko
Mabbly
Marina Tkachenko for Mabbly
  • Save
Independent Sector - Home Page Concept organization nonprofit home page clean web design web ui
Download color palette

Independent Sector is the only national membership organization that brings together a diverse community of changemakers, nonprofits, foundations, and corporate giving programs working to strengthen civil society and ensure all people in the United States thrive. Our team has created a few design concepts and explored the ways of bringing new brand voice into a web experience as well as revamping the Homepage structure.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Mabbly
Mabbly

More by Mabbly

View profile
    • Like