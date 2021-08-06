The Braggest Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
The Braggest a new brush font carefully on making sketch and scanning until we get the best result, and so was born a new crazy font and make it a very personal handwriting for every project. The Braggest includes two lowercase characters, and very likely ligature thats allow you to make a personal handwriting especially for branding project