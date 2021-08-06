Rija

The Braggest Font

The Braggest a new brush font carefully on making sketch and scanning until we get the best result, and so was born a new crazy font and make it a very personal handwriting for every project. The Braggest includes two lowercase characters, and very likely ligature thats allow you to make a personal handwriting especially for branding project

