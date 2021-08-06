Olga Staromłyńska
Merixstudio

Real estate property listing - concept design

Olga Staromłyńska
Merixstudio
Olga Staromłyńska for Merixstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Real estate property listing - concept design interface homepage real estate agency yellow grey logo search results web app map search filters listining real estate ux design concept design graphic design clean ui app design
Download color palette

Hi Guys!
Today I have for you a concept design for real estate listings. That can help people to find their dream home.

We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.

---

Show us some love and press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.

Merixstudio
Merixstudio
No buzzwords. Just thoughtful & stunning design.
Hire Us

More by Merixstudio

View profile
    • Like