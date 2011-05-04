Jory Raphael

Retro Sci-Fi

Retro Sci-Fi aliens flying saucers retro space poster
A crop of a poster I'm designing for a local theater's annual membership drive. The theme is old-school sci-fi, so the poster is styled after a pulp magazine cover.

Posted on May 4, 2011
