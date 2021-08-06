Denis Ulianov

STEP ReBranding

Denis Ulianov
Denis Ulianov
Hire Me
  • Save
STEP ReBranding logotype ui branding illustration logoped symbol mark design logo russia
Download color palette

Creation of a new logo. Remote rebranding of STEP group

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Denis Ulianov
Denis Ulianov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Denis Ulianov

View profile
    • Like