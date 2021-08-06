Kalugina Natalia

Interior design | First screen

Kalugina Natalia
Kalugina Natalia
  • Save
Interior design | First screen light white minimalism interior типографика минимализм интерьер вебдизайн веб ui ux typography design colorful web designer
Download color palette

The first screen for the landing page. Strict lines and bright typography that creates an atmosphere

Kalugina Natalia
Kalugina Natalia

More by Kalugina Natalia

View profile
    • Like