Keep - Mobile Design for Banking App

Recently we have discussed with team the main trends in mobile design.
Here are some of them:
✔️ Clarity and minimalism
✔️ Dark contrasting design
✔️ Functional 3D graphics
✔️ Data visualization
✔️ Unique illustrations
We are confident that they will stay on top. Just follow these rules and create your perfect designs.
And of course we cannot leave you without details. Check out more Mobile App Design Trends 2021 on our Medium blog.
