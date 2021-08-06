Hatypo Studio

Bills Beauty - Logo Design

Hatypo Studio
Hatypo Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Bills Beauty - Logo Design cosmetic beauty illustration graphic design font dribbble design brand guidelines branding logo branding logo design logo
Bills Beauty - Logo Design cosmetic beauty illustration graphic design font dribbble design brand guidelines branding logo branding logo design logo
Bills Beauty - Logo Design cosmetic beauty illustration graphic design font dribbble design brand guidelines branding logo branding logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. Bills Logo Design 2.png
  2. Bills Logo Design 1.png
  3. Bills Logo Design 3.png

Heloo Everyone✋🏻

In this project I was directed to rebrand the logo of a cosmetics business. The client request to simplify the logo to be more modern and have an earthone color.

What do you think?
Hope you like it, Feel free give some feedback. And don't forget to press love button if you like it 😊

For Business & Inquiry: hellohatypo@gmail.com

Visit our :
Behance
Instagram

Hatypo Studio
Hatypo Studio
Let's Collaboration with Hatypo!
Hire Me

More by Hatypo Studio

View profile
    • Like