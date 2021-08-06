Bills Beauty - Logo Design

Heloo Everyone✋🏻

In this project I was directed to rebrand the logo of a cosmetics business. The client request to simplify the logo to be more modern and have an earthone color.

What do you think?

Hope you like it, Feel free give some feedback. And don't forget to press love button if you like it 😊

For Business & Inquiry: hellohatypo@gmail.com

Visit our :

Behance

Instagram