Raúl Gil
Raúl Gil
Raúl Gil for Reedsy
Story Structures
One of the many graphics we developed showing simplified versions of Story Structures for writers, many of them unknown to me! I enjoyed creating this soft, warm, simple background for the notebook.

You can read more about Story Structures here.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
