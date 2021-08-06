Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Einstein Energy Drink Logo logo design beverage energy drink energy science einstein vector typography brand logo branding design
One of the early explorations i did a while back when designing Liquid Einstein, client did not go this way, but i still find it worth sharing.

Email: jmpa.pt@gmail.com

Branding, Packaging and Interface Design
