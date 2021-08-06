Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elena Baryshkina

WATERCOLOR ROSES. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial

Elena Baryshkina
Elena Baryshkina
WATERCOLOR ROSES. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial brush adobe illustrator tutorial flowers rose design vector illustration watercolor
Today I will show you how to create your own watercolor brushes in Adobe Illustrator. They will be 100% vector and fully editable (you can easily change color, size and shape) and create awesome watercolor designs!

For an example, that rose was created with help my own watercolor brushes ^)))

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NLJ6cpG_Zs

Come and Learn!

Elena )))

Elena Baryshkina
Elena Baryshkina
Hey, guys! I'm a graphic designer! Nice to see you!
