WATERCOLOR ROSES. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial

Today I will show you how to create your own watercolor brushes in Adobe Illustrator. They will be 100% vector and fully editable (you can easily change color, size and shape) and create awesome watercolor designs!

For an example, that rose was created with help my own watercolor brushes ^)))

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NLJ6cpG_Zs

Come and Learn!

Elena )))