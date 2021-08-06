WATERCOLOR ROSES. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Today I will show you how to create your own watercolor brushes in Adobe Illustrator. They will be 100% vector and fully editable (you can easily change color, size and shape) and create awesome watercolor designs!
For an example, that rose was created with help my own watercolor brushes ^)))
Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NLJ6cpG_Zs
Come and Learn!
Elena )))