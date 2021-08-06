Sobhan Aghasi Zadeh

Learning App UI Design

Sobhan Aghasi Zadeh
Sobhan Aghasi Zadeh
  • Save
Learning App UI Design ui design educational learn course app skill learning app application uiux app education uiuxdesign app design uidesign ui course learning
Download color palette

Hi there 🖐
This is my new concept design for a learning application
Hope you like it! ❤

Sobhan Aghasi Zadeh
Sobhan Aghasi Zadeh

More by Sobhan Aghasi Zadeh

View profile
    • Like