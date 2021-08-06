Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kunvar Makkar

Business agency landing website

Kunvar Makkar
Kunvar Makkar
Hire Me
  • Save
Business agency landing website ui ui design uiuxdesign landingpage design agency business business landing best shot homepage design homepage website design web design landing page landingpage
Business agency landing website ui ui design uiuxdesign landingpage design agency business business landing best shot homepage design homepage website design web design landing page landingpage
Download color palette
  1. Edge3.png
  2. Edge1.png

Hey there players,

New shot. Edge tech helps you organize your business and expedite finances in the form of a monthly package.
What do you think?
Let me know in the comments.

I'm open for new opportunities
Say hi at kunvar009@gmail.com

Kunvar Makkar
Kunvar Makkar
Visual UX designer
Hire Me

More by Kunvar Makkar

View profile
    • Like