Entellicore

Hello!
Today, few words about our project for Entelli company. They are the authors of software for companies. Which is used to manage tasks and documentation.
Our goal was to design a website for them. Because the one that they had didn't live up to expectations. We conducted the necessary research and, on their basis, we identified what needs to be improved. 🔃
The big downside was the lack of a graphic representation of the software. As a result, customers could not see the product offered to them. We also concluded that the interface was simply not user-friendly. 🎯
Taking these and other assumptions into account, we started to create a project. Thanks to the knowledge about the competition and the needs of users, we were able to improve all areas of the website.
Give us some likes! ❤
Contact us, we will create something original for you! 💌
e-ux.pro
