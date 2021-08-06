Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Koffie African Coffe - Icon Breakdown

Koffie African Coffe - Icon Breakdown visual identity visual design logotype logo design inspiration graphic design coffee branding coffee brand branding brand design
Hey guys!
Here is the breakdown of the Koffie's icon, the resut is a combination between a grain of coffee, Adinkra symbol of energy and the letter O.

If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝

Enjoy your day, enjoy your coffee ☕

