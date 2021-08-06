Twist Open UX

Hill Crest Consultation Booking (Web App)

Twist Open UX
Twist Open UX
  • Save
Hill Crest Consultation Booking (Web App) doctor appointment web logo branding illustration customer experience website graphic design ux ui design
Download color palette

Hill Crest is a concept web app allows users to book a consultation with a practitioner of their choice with ease. Visiting a doctor can be intimidating, this web app is designed to make planning these visits more casual and friendly through the use of illustration, trendy colours and design elements.

Twist Open UX
Twist Open UX

More by Twist Open UX

View profile
    • Like