Mequem Design

Koffie African Coffe - Logo

Mequem Design
Mequem Design
  • Save
Koffie African Coffe - Logo packing coffee inspiration coffee branding coffee brand brand design visual identity logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

Hey guys! I just want to share my most recent branding project with you!
Koffie, a global african coffee brand based in Kenya specializing in roasted coffee ☕

If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝

Enjoy your day, enjoy your coffee☀️

Mequem Design
Mequem Design

More by Mequem Design

View profile
    • Like