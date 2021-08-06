Harpreet Kaur

Medica Application

Harpreet Kaur
Harpreet Kaur
  • Save
Medica Application popup signup sign in splash android ios home patient appointment doctors online medical
Download color palette

Medica Application we can now easily consult doctor online.. easy to check availabilty of doctors at our flexible time. Features: 1. 100% Scalable Vectors 2. Fully Layered & Organized 3. Easy to change color style 4. Image: Unsplash, Pexels Total screens: 12

Harpreet Kaur
Harpreet Kaur

More by Harpreet Kaur

View profile
    • Like