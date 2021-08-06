Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Olga

Lunifera

Olga
Olga
Lunifera typography feminine design skincare cosmetics cosmetics logo skincare package skincare brand identity package packaging design package design graphic design brand identity brand design branding vector design logo
  1. Lunifera.jpg
  2. Untitled-1.jpg
  3. Untitled-2.jpg
  4. Untitled-3.jpg

Hi everyone!

Lunifera skincare brand logo and packaging design. Option 2.

I appreciate your attention!

Let's connect
Instagram / Behance

Let's work together:
📩 donkina.design@gmail.com

Olga
Olga
Logo & Visual Brand Identity Designer @od_designer
