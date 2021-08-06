Angel Alejandro

CCATEL

Angel Alejandro
Angel Alejandro
  • Save
CCATEL minimalist green store replacement brand branding communication smartphone design perú new logo latin identity graphic design
Download color palette

CCATEL It is a company dedicated to the repair and sale of mobile phone equipment,also offers a wide range of accessories for all types of equipment, with imported responses in a variety of brands

Discover the complete project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/7083565/CCATEL

Angel Alejandro
Angel Alejandro

More by Angel Alejandro

View profile
    • Like