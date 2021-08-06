Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Poop Diaries: Tracker app for poop 💩

Had some free time so I decided to create something fun!
A poop tracker! 💩

The applications on the market, I find, very overwhelming, have user-friendly interfaces and can be a lot more pleasing to the eye. That's where I took the opportunity to improve my knowledge on other softwares and try out new design styles with this app! The software I used this time round was Sketch to prototype this application design.

Have feedback or want to have a chat? Send through an email (carmenho8@hotmail.com) and I would be more than happy to chat!
See more on my portfolio - carmenho.co

Mockup designed by Freepik.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
