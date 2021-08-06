Poop Diaries: Tracker app for poop 💩

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Had some free time so I decided to create something fun!
A poop tracker! 💩
The applications on the market, I find, very overwhelming, have user-friendly interfaces and can be a lot more pleasing to the eye. That's where I took the opportunity to improve my knowledge on other softwares and try out new design styles with this app! The software I used this time round was Sketch to prototype this application design.
Have feedback or want to have a chat? Send through an email (carmenho8@hotmail.com) and I would be more than happy to chat!
See more on my portfolio - carmenho.co
Mockup designed by Freepik.