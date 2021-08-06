🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Awesome People 🏀
Here is a draft of my landing page for a cryptocurrency trading platform
Time for the another shot in the exploring series. We decided to play a little with our vision and created a website header for Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency.
💌 Have a project idea? Reach us on hello@17seven.co
You can also find us here:
Instagram :: LinkedIn :: Behance :: Medium