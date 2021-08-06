Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing page for a Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

Hello Awesome People 🏀
Here is a draft of my landing page for a cryptocurrency trading platform
Time for the another shot in the exploring series. We decided to play a little with our vision and created a website header for Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency.

💌 Have a project idea? Reach us on hello@17seven.co

You can also find us here:
Instagram :: LinkedIn :: Behance :: Medium

