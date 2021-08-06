🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This a Valentine Dinner Buffet design for a food restaurant with the aim of organizing a buffet for its loyal customers during the last Valentines Day. The design concept is a combo of a DJ's background coupled with texts to pass message across to the audience.