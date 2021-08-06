Ogunniran Stephen

Dinner buffet design

This a Valentine Dinner Buffet design for a food restaurant with the aim of organizing a buffet for its loyal customers during the last Valentines Day. The design concept is a combo of a DJ's background coupled with texts to pass message across to the audience.

