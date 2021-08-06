Brighter Miracles - Handwritten Script Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Brighter Miracles-A Script Font
Brighter Miracles is a handcrafted font designed to bring your branding to life and add a touch of elegance, modernity and style. Perfect for social media branding projects, fashion designs, printed quotes, packaging, or even as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.
Features:
- Ligatures
- Stylistic Sets
- PUA Encoded
- Numerals and Punctuation
Free download font for personal use --> https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13382/brighter_miracles.html
For commercial use please download here --> https://din-studio.com/product/brighter-miracles/