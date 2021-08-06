Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI - Day 013

Daily UI - Day 013 dailyui
Day 013: "Direct Messaging. Design a Direct Messaging app, profile, or chatbox. Consider the parties involved in the messages, images, placement, and context of the messages. Are the messages for social purposes? Customer support?"

For today's UI challenge, I focused more on prototyping on Figma. You may be seeing a lot more of me just practicing prototyping with the upcoming UI challenges.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
