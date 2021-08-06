Ogunniran Stephen

Brand Identity for Jobrete

Ogunniran Stephen
Ogunniran Stephen
  • Save
Brand Identity for Jobrete vector graphicdesign ui logo design brand identity brand design graphic art branding
Download color palette

After series of research, we came up with this identity that we believed best suits jobrete. The magnifying glass is to emphasize jobseekers wherever they are and put them on the same platform with employers who are seeking to employ great minds from all walks of life.

Ogunniran Stephen
Ogunniran Stephen

More by Ogunniran Stephen

View profile
    • Like