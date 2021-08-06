Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
tonik

Kouncil — Messages

tonik
tonik
Hire Us
  • Save
Kouncil — Messages accessibility
Download color palette

👋 Hi!
Here's a deeper look at the main action performed in Kouncil. The message is shown within a sidebar, so that the UI can take advantage of those big boi screens the users have. And since the message's content is always a JSON file, we paired blue and green to make the code preview accessible for all.

💡 What’s Kouncil?
Kouncil is a Consdata's side project that lets you manage your Kafka clusters. It's free, open source and easy to set up.

🙌 How did we help?
We redesigned the app and created a component library to future-proof Kouncil's dev team.

———

Remember to follow our profile for more!

Let's talk about your project — hello@tonik.pl

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
tonik
tonik
Internetting since our moms got dial-ups.
Hire Us

More by tonik

View profile
    • Like