Kouncil — Messages

👋 Hi!
Here's a deeper look at the main action performed in Kouncil. The message is shown within a sidebar, so that the UI can take advantage of those big boi screens the users have. And since the message's content is always a JSON file, we paired blue and green to make the code preview accessible for all.
💡 What’s Kouncil?
Kouncil is a Consdata's side project that lets you manage your Kafka clusters. It's free, open source and easy to set up.
🙌 How did we help?
We redesigned the app and created a component library to future-proof Kouncil's dev team.
———
