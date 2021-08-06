Kouncil — Messages

👋 Hi!

Here's a deeper look at the main action performed in Kouncil. The message is shown within a sidebar, so that the UI can take advantage of those big boi screens the users have. And since the message's content is always a JSON file, we paired blue and green to make the code preview accessible for all.

💡 What’s Kouncil?

Kouncil is a Consdata's side project that lets you manage your Kafka clusters. It's free, open source and easy to set up.

🙌 How did we help?

We redesigned the app and created a component library to future-proof Kouncil's dev team.

———

Remember to follow our profile for more!

Let's talk about your project — hello@tonik.pl