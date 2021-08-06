"BEER BAAR" is a Baar And Vine Shop .

I make a Creative Minimal logo design.

I have done this work On online work.

What do You think about these concepts?

contact us any type of design :

makvanamanoj68@gmail.com

NOTE : [[ meet me Any Type Of Logo Design Like Minimal, Brandmark, business logo, creative and custom Logos, Clean, Unique, Simple, and Luxurious LOGO ]]