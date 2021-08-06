graphic_addicted18

Food Delivery App 🍔

graphic_addicted18
graphic_addicted18
  • Save
Food Delivery App 🍔 motion graphics graphic design animation vector logo illustrator typography design illustration branding uiux figma app ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Exploration for Food Delivery App. How about you ?

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : akhandesuryakant@gmail.com

graphic_addicted18
graphic_addicted18

More by graphic_addicted18

View profile
    • Like