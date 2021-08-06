Sushant Chitrakar

#DailyUI 23: Onboarding

#DailyUI 23: Onboarding onboarding mockup app ui dailyui webdesign figma design
Inspired by 'Into Thin Air' by Jon Krakauer.

Illustrations: Surface by Treetop

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
