Alicja
The Software House

Chef voice app concept

Alicja
The Software House
Alicja for The Software House
Hire Us
  • Save
Chef voice app concept voice chef food recipe design minimal ux ui mobile app
Download color palette

How often when You used app with recipe You were angry because you had to clean your hand to scroll the recipe or stop cooking?
With Chef app cooking is easier! Chef will read You a recipe, You can also ask him to repeat the recipe or repeat the ingridients needed to recipe :)
Have fun with Chef app and cooking!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
The Software House
The Software House
Hire Us

More by The Software House

View profile
    • Like